"20 years of Koffee, countless conjectures": Karan Johar celebrates two decades of 'Koffee With Karan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' has completed 20 years in the industry.

Karan celebrated this moment by sharing a video on Instagram featuring the glimpse of episodes.

Along with the post, he wrote an adorable note which read, "20 years of Koffee, countless 'conjectures' and unfiltered vibes! From jaw-dropping revelations to unforgettable moments, it's been a ride filled with glamour, and all the DRAMA! Thank you for keeping it brewing always."

As soon as he dropped the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. They also praised the show and asked about the next season.

A user wrote, "I don't care what the world has to say ! This show has been sooooo entertaining."

Another fan commented, "Next season when?"

'Koffee with Karan' is a popular Indian talk show hosted by filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar.

It was premiered in 2004 and has since become a staple of Indian television, with eight seasons and over 150 episodes.

The show has been known to stir up controversies, with guests making headlines for their comments and revelations.

It continued to thrill audiences with an array of guest pairings, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, making for a captivating watch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy with several upcoming projects. Season 3 of his reality TV show, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', is performing well. The filmmaker is also working on exciting films including 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

