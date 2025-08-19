20 Years of Parineeta: Vidya Balan, Rekha, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reunite for Grand Premiere

Parineeta, the timeless romantic drama adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel, had its grand premiere, bringing together *Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vidya Balan, Rekha Ji, Dia Mirza, Shreya Ghoshal, Swanand Kirkire, Shantanu Moitra*, and many others associated with the film. The film is set for a special *re-release on August 29th*, exclusively for one week at PVR INOX, celebrating two decades of Parineeta’s enduring legacy. The film has been restored in 8k with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound by Prasad Film Labs. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution—a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Part of this restoration work was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, a globally acclaimed lab known for restoring cinematic classics.

At the premiere, filmmaker *Vidhu Vinod Chopra*, reflecting on his choice of casting Vidya Balan as Lalita, said: _“I must say, it was one of the best decisions I took. I want to put it on record, really. Wonderful!”_

Talking about the impact of Parineeta, *Vidya Balan* said: _“It changed my life. I think I was born wanting to be an actor — that’s the only dream I ever had. And for the past 20 years, I’ve been living my dream, thanks to Dada, who I miss immensely, and to Mr. Chopra. I wish Dada was here today. I’m still living my dream, and it’s all gratitude — to the two of them, to this film, and to everyone involved with it.”_

*Rekha ji* reflects: _“For me, Parineeta is Vidya Balan. Honestly. And what’s more — it’s very personal — I gained something beyond accolades and recognition. She became a star, yes. Everyone gained from this film, including me. But I gained a daughter — Vidya.”_

*Dia Mirza* said: _“For me, Parineeta was a remarkable experience. Because up until then, I had never felt respected as an artist. It was actually my first working experience where I truly felt respected. That’s rich — such a rich experience.”_

*Shreya Ghoshal* said: _“When I entered the control room at Spectral Harmony Studio, I had already sung with Vinod sir in Munna Bhai, so I knew the passion of the man and how he drives everyone to perfection. That day, they called me for a song. I went straight to the mic, sang just two lines, and was stopped. I was hugged and told, ‘You are absolutely brilliant.’ For a newcomer, that kind of love and trust was life-changing. I never knew then that the song would be filmed on Vidya Balan. But when I saw it, I realised the beauty she brings on screen. Vidya, I can very proudly say — if anyone can lip-sync a song so perfectly and make it their own, it’s you. It doesn’t even feel like it’s Shreya Ghoshal singing — it feels like Vidya Balan herself is singing.”_

Parineeta won several awards and accolades upon release, including National and Filmfare Awards, and is widely remembered for its unforgettable soundtrack, elegant storytelling, and remarkable performances by its leads. The film will have an all India *re-release* in select theatres on *August 29*, 2025 exclusively for a week.