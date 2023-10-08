'2018' filmmaker Jude takes blessings from Rajinikanth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : The '2018' filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph took blessings from superstar Rajinikanth days after his film '2018' was chosen for the Oscars awards.

Taking to Instagram, Jude shared a string of pictures of himself with Rajiniknath. He captioned the first post, "Blessed."

In the picture, Jude can be seen touching Rajinikanth's feet. Rajinikanth wore a short black kurta, while Jude can be seen in a printed white shirt and denim.

Earlier he also posted pictures of their meeting.

Jude captioned the post, "Thalaiver said 'What a film Jude, how did you shoot? Amazing work'. And then we sought his blessings for the Oscar journey. Thalaiver said, 'Poyi Oscar kondu vaa, my blessings and prayers'. Thank you, God, for this unforgettable opportunity. And thank you my dear friend Soundharya for making this."

In the pictures, they can be seen having a conversation with each other in a room. Rajinikanth can be seen sitting on a sofa while Jude and the others sit on a couch.

In another post, Jude can be seen giving hugs to RajiniKanth. He wrote, "What a wonderful day to start. Can't stop posting the excitement. More photos soon."

2018 is an Indian Malayalam-language epic survival drama based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. It is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Akhil P. Dharmajan, and stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, and Lal. It was released on 5 May 2023.

