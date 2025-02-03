2025 Grammys Awards: Taylor Swift hits the red carpet in a red-hot look

Los Angeles [US], February 3 : Taylor Swift has once again turned heads with her grand entrance at the 2025 Grammy Awards that is taking place in Los Angeles.

The pop superstar walked the red carpet in a striking red minidress featuring a corset bodice, an asymmetric skirt, and a one-shoulder strap. Fans also noticed a beaded garter chain with a small "T," possibly a nod to her name or to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, whose team colour is also red.

Swift is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department. If she wins, she will become the first artist to win the prestigious award five times. Along with being a nominee, Swift is also set to present an award during the ceremony. Her official fan account, Taylor Nation, shared on social media, "Straight from The Tortured Poets Department, the Chairman will be reporting live from the #GRAMMYS."

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A. Artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga will perform at the ceremony.

The night is packed with performances from top artists, including Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga. Beyonce leads the nominations with 11, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Eilish with seven each. Swift, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are also among the leading nominees.

British-American sitarist Anoushka Shankar will also present at the awards. She has received two Grammy nominations this year, bringing her career total to 11. Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej is also nominated for 'Break of Dawn', which marks his fourth nomination.

Presenters for the night include Swift, Will Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and SZA.

Music fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the Grammy Awards on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, February 3, from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM.

