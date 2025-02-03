2025 Grammys: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars pay tribute to Los Angeles wildfire victims

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 : The 67th Grammy Awards had a special moment as Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performed a tribute to Los Angeles as their performance was dedicated to those affected by the recent wildfires in Southern California.

The duo sang California Dreamin' by The Mamas & The Papas at the Crypto.com Arena.

The wildfires, which started earlier this month, have caused massive destruction. At least 25 people lost their lives, and over 105,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes. The Grammy Awards also pledged to raise funds to help wildfire recovery efforts, according to Variety.

Earlier Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Chappell Roan, on the other hand, took home the Best New Artist award. While accepting her trophy, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer used her speech to address an important issuehow record labels treat artists, according to Variety. Beyonce made history as she became the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the country music category in half a century.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah, and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 will stream live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

