2025 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin, J Balvin and more set to perform this year

Los Angeles [US], August 19 : Global music stars Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Sombr, and J Balvin, featuring DJ Snake, are all set to headline the upcoming 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, promising to deliver unforgettable performances, reported Billboard.

Carpenter, who will perform at the awards for the second year in a row, delivered a three-smash medley of 'Please Please Please,' Taste,' and 'Espresso' in 2024, even winning the Song of the Year for 'Espresso.'

This time, she is up for eight awards, including Video of the Year for 'Manchild' from her upcoming album, 'Man's Best Friend.'

Joining Carpenter are Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, Sombr, and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake for the show, as stated by Billboard.

Both Warren and Sombr have been nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 VMAs alongside the likes of Gigi Perez, Ella Langley, Lola Young, and The Marias.

On the other hand, J Balvin will return to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2022. He will be seen teaming up with DJ Snake for the live premiere of their latest song, 'Noventa', following a joint performance of his hit song, 'Zun Zun.'

Amid the celebration of these up-and-coming music artists, Busta Rhymes will be honoured with the first-ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award to celebrate the cultural impact that he has left through his decades-long career.

Ricky Martin will also script history by becoming the first-ever artist to receive the Latin Icon Award, stated Variety. Martin will take to the stage to accept the award and also perform at the 2025 MTV VMAs, two decades after he became the first male Latin artist to win Best Pop Video.

The 2025 ceremony will be held on September 7, with Lady Gaga being the frontrunner for award with a total of 12 nominations. She is followed by Bruno Mars with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10, Sabrina Carpenter and Rose with eight each, and Ariana Grande and the Weeknd with 7 each.

