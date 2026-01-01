2025 was like Madras mixture, says actress Khushbu

Chennai, Jan 1 Actress, politician and film producer Khushbu, who wished all her followers on social media a happy new year, has said that for her, the year gone by, 2025, was like "Madras mixture".

Taking to her social media timelines to wish her followers a happy new year and to also express gratitude for the year gone by, the actress wrote, "This year was like Madras mixture. Konjam kaaram, konjam sweet, konjam pulippu, konjam kasappu, konjam hard, konjam soft ( A little spicy, little sweet, little tangy, little bitter, little hard and a little soft). On the whole, it was just as I would have liked it."

She then went on to say, "I made friends, left behind those who were not worth my emotion, got wiser, became thinner, looked after my loved ones and kept myself happy. Learned to say no, set little boundaries, followed a routine to stay healthy, smiled more, shopped to hearts content. Traveled like a nomad, got serious once again about my work, allowed the creator in me to explore, learned new dishes to cook."

The actress and producer also said, "Religiously made exotic soaps, body oils, body scrubs, face packs and hair packs to look better."

She finally ended the post saying, "Most importantly, stayed calm through storms and cyclones. Look forward to yet another year to sip my tea with a smile. And THANK YOU for everything."

On the work front, Khushbu is one of the producers of her husband Sundar C's pan Indian film, 'Mookuthi Amman 2', featuring Nayanthara in the lead.

For the unaware, director Sundar C had on December 30 last year announced that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the eagerly awaited film.

In fact, actress Khushbu Sundar, one of the producers of the film, joined in the cake cutting ceremony organised to mark the completion of shooting of the film.

