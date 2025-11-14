2026’s Biggest Indian Films with Hollywood Influence — A New Era of Global Storytelling

Indian Cinema will finally see a major transition in 2026. From Hollywood collaborations to international VFX teams and shooting schedules in the foreign land, Indian filmmakers are now building stories for a global audience. Here are four most anticipated Indian films of 2026 that will be seen carrying Hollywood influence.

Prabhas’s Spirit Brings Don Lee on Board

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is shaping up to be an explosive action thriller featuring pan-Indian superstar Prabhas. The buzz around the film grew stronger when reports emerged that Korean-American actor Don Lee (Ma Dong-Seok) of Train to Busan and Eternals fame might join the cast. This collaboration signals a major Indo-Korean crossover, reflecting the film’s ambition to compete on a truly international level when it releases in the second half of 2026.

Ryan Reynolds in Talks for The Paradise

Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is already turning heads, not only for its ambitious visuals but also for reports that Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has been approached to collaborate. The film aims for a multilingual global release, with a tone and visual language designed to appeal to both Eastern and Western audiences. If confirmed, this crossover could redefine how Indian films attract Hollywood talent.

International VFX Magic in Ramayana

The mythological epic Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in prominent roles, is being built on a colossal scale, featuring an international VFX team from Doon Studios, known for Hollywood-level visual craftsmanship. This collaboration promises to bring the grandeur of India’s most revered epic to global screens with cutting-edge effects rivaling Marvel and DC productions.

SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter: India’s Next Global Epic

After RRR’s Oscar-winning success, S.S. Rajamouli is back with Globe Trotter, an international adventure starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Shot across multiple continents, the film is poised to be India’s answer to Indiana Jones, a spectacle designed for global audiences. With Rajamouli’s signature storytelling and Hollywood-level execution, this could be India’s biggest crossover film yet.