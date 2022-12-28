22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi dies by suicide, body found hanging in terrace

A 22-year-old social media influencer was found hanging in her house in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, according to police officials who suspect it to be a case of death by suicide."Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her house. The body has been sent for post-mortem," said Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub-Inspector, Chakradhar Nagar police station.The deceased was pursuing her second-year B Com and lived in Kelo Vihar Colony of Raigarh.Leena was quite active on social media and had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

With her short videos and reels, she was quite active and popular on social media. On December 25, Leena had uploaded a Christmas reel on Instagram. The case is being investigated by the Chakradhar Nagar police station.According to police, Leena's body was found hanging from the roof of her house by her mother who had returned after a trip to the market. Leena was reportedly alone in the house."When her mother returned home in the afternoon, the influencer was not in her room. When her mother checked the house and didn't find her, she went to the terrace to check but the door was locked. She tried to open the door and saw Leena hanging on the roof of the house," said police.A post-mortem was conducted on the body and police say the cause of death can be ascertained only after the report comes out.The police did not find any suicide note from the spot.According to sub-inspector Yadav, the police have taken possession of the mobile phone of the deceased and are investigating."The cause of death will be ascertained only after the investigation," the policeman said.



