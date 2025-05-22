23-Year-Old Man Tries To Enter Salman Khan’s Mumbai Home Illegally; Arrested

Earlier this week, a 23-year-old man broke into Bollywood actor Salman Khan's luxurious Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, in a startling incident. The 23-year-old man said he wanted to meet the star once, according to a report by NDTV that cited police. Police said the incident happened at 7:15 p.m. on May 20. The defendant, who is from Chhattisgarh, has been identified as Jitender Kumar Singh. Salman Khan has Y+ security coverage, which is among the strongest of its kind, so the occurrence is shocking. A complaint has been filed against the accused, who has been placed under arrest.

According to the police, the individual first appeared at the Galaxy Apartment's main gate at around 9:30 in the morning and was observed wandering around Salman Khan's residence. But the actor was stopped by the policeman stationed there for his protection. Singh became enraged at this and threw his cell phone on the ground, smashing it in the process.

That same day, in the evening, Jitendra drove into the Galaxy Apartments with a car that belonged to someone who lived there. But the police stopped him once more. They turned him up to the Bandra police this time.

Jitendra expressed his desire to meet the actor to the police during questioning. "The police were not letting me meet him so I was trying to hide," he stated. A case has been filed against him, and he has been placed under custody. Investigations are still under progress. Salman's whereabouts at his home at the time of the event is unclear.

Salman has been the target of several threats in recent months, which has led to increased security around him. As they attempt to protect Salman Khan and look into the origin and motivation of the message, the Mumbai Police are taking the situation seriously.