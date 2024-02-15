23rd Bharat Rang Mahotsav is all set to begin in Srinagar from this date

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 15 : The much-awaited Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), a theatre festival organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) is back with new dramas and shows.

The Theatre Festival, organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages is scheduled to be held from February 16 to 20 at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

During a press conference, Suman Vaidya, NSD Festival Controller, announced that a 5-day long theatre festival will portray five captivating plays, each a masterpiece in its own right, spanning various genres and languages.

Theatre-goers will be able to see 'Agin Tiriya', written by Ravindra Bharti and directed by Sangeeta Tiple; 'Aarmin Pather,' directed by Shaah-E-Jehan Ahmad Bhagat, Wathora, Chadoora, Budgam, J&K (UT), 'Sifar', written- directed by Sachin Malvi, Bhaskar Mukherjee's Bengali play 'Fele Asa MegaHertz' and writer Nicola Pianzola's 'The Global City', an English language play, will draw curtains on the festival.

On the occasion, Vaidya expressed his feeling and said, "It is truly a significant occasion that reflects our stable commitment to artistic excellence and cultural diversity. We are dedicated to promote the magic of theatre, providing a platform for diverse voices and chronicles to bloom. This year's festivities will not only mark a milestone but also reaffirm our steadfast belief in the transformative power of the performing arts."

"The festival will prove to be a grand celebration, showcasing not only the extraordinary creativity within the theatrical realm but also emphasizing the beauty of theatrical presentation. It is advisable to all theatre lovers and aspirants not to miss these plays as for them there is much more to learn and experience and for general public some soothing moments to enjoy an amalgam of diverse cultures through theatrical arts," he added.

