25 Years of Biwi No 1: Producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh Revisit Memories From the Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Karisma Kapoor Starrer

The 1999 film Biwi No. 1 which starred Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sushmita Sen in pivotal roles, and Anil Kapoor and Tabu in cameos is iconic even today. The songs from the movie rule hearts on hearts on social media even today. Now, as Biwi No 1 clocks in 25 years, producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment revisit memories from the Iconic film.

Talking about Biwi No. 1, Jackky says "25 years ago, back in the day David Sir and Dad made films for the audiences & entertaining them was at their core. They just knew what the cinema lovers craved. Moreover, Biwi No. 1 was a dream team come true! Karisma, Salman sir, Sushmita, Anil Sir, Tabu – everyone brought their A-game. No wonder it's still such a hit & nostalgic for different generations. I feel very happy that Pooja Entertainment chose to bring this film to cibemas."

Vashu Bhagnani says, "25 years ago, Biwi No. 1 graced the silver screen, weaving laughter, love, and timeless memories. Today, as we celebrate this milestone, its legacy continues to shine bright. It's not just a film; it's a cherished journey that reflects the essence of enduring relationships.the film will always remain special -it was my third film with David ji and this one’s for my amazing actors Salman bhai , Karishma , Anil ji and Sushmita"

Deepshikha adds, "Here's to 25 years of magic of Biwi No. 1, a film that will forever hold a special place in our hearts. David Uncle and Papa got a phenomenal cast on board - I'm still obsessed with the song "Chunari Chunari" and remember shooting for it in San Francisco. I would love to remake this film and keep the magic alive for new audiences."

Biwi No 1 was directed by David Dhawan and was released in May 1999.