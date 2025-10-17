"26 years of walking hand in hand...": Madhuri Dixit posts adorable anniversary post for hubby Shriram Nene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene are celebrating 26 years of togetherness, and to mark the special day, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl dropped a beautiful post dedicated to her husband.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress posted a video compilation of some of their most cherished moments together.

The clip featured a series of photographs, from candid smiles at home to celebrations and holidays spent across the world. The video was set to the song Tu Hai Toh from Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Along with the video, Madhuri wrote, "From moments to memories, 26 years of walking through life hand in hand. Happy anniversary."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP5Zd3WkWvN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' the third film in the popular horror-comedy series directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

The story revolves around Ruhaan, a fraudster played by Kartik Aaryan, who poses as an exorcist and takes on a lucrative case at a haunted castle. There, he unravels a sinister plot involving mischievous priests, culminating in a hilarious yet thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists and scares. The film, released on November 1, 2024, was a blockbuster hit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor