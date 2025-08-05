3 Years of Sita Ramam! Celebrating Mrunal Thakur’s Layered Portrayal in the Heartwarming Tale of Love and Heart

Actress Mrunal Thakur starred in the 2022 film Sita Ramam and made everyone feel the beauty of love as well as the emotional turmoil of it. Today, Sita Ramam completes three years since its release in 2022, marking its three-year anniversary. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam sees Mrunal Thakur as a grounded and subtle female lead, who leaves a mark with her acting range and emotional growth. As Sita Mahalakshmi, Mrunal brings a wave of emotion to the engaging plot, leaving the audience emotionally moved with each frame.

In addition to receiving praise and appreciation for her impactful performance, Mrunal’s chemistry with co-star Dulquer Salmaan also resonated strongly with the audience. From the heartfelt sequences to the emotionally vulnerable ones, Mrunal and Dulquer kept viewers hooked to the screens.

Packed with layered writing, soulful musical score, and in-depth performances by the star cast, Sita Ramam received a positive reception from the audiences and critics. It emerged as a major commercial success, earning approximately Rs.100 crore at the box office. Even after three years since its release, Sita Ramam continues to be celebrated among the audiences. The film has touched the audience so deeply that it has earned the status of cult, and it'd be right to say that it continues to touch millions even today!