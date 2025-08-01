33-year wait ends, It's time for SRK to deliver his iconic "Itni shiddat se" speech as he bags first National Award

New Delhi [India], August 1 : "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai." The famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' feels more real than ever. After over 30 years in the film industry, King Khan has finally received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for 'Jawan.'

The 71st National Film Awards, announced on Friday evening, honoured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the Best Actor award for his intense and power-packed performance in 'Jawan.' For his "diehard fans," it's a moment of joy, pride, and, for some, a touch of bittersweet reflection.

In a career that began with 'Deewana' in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan quickly rose from a charming newcomer to the most loved face of Indian cinema. With an unmatched screen presence and a knack for slipping effortlessly into every kind of role, from romantic hero to misunderstood anti-hero, SRK has left a mark that only a few can match. However, despite delivering several iconic and emotionally rich performances, the prestigious National Film Award had long remained overdue.

Several fans were thrilled to finally see King Khan receive the recognition they felt he deserved years ago. Social media, especially X, was flooded with excitement as soon as the news broke. However, social media seemed to be divided after his big win. Some fans felt 'Jawan' was just an "average film" and that SRK getting the National Award for it, rather than 'Swades' (2004), was unfair to his legacy.

"As a Shah Rukh Khan fan, I'm saying this, Jawan did not deserve a National Award, Not even close," a user wrote on X, adding, "Shah Rukh deserved an Oscar for Chak De! India, but didn't even deserve a Kamla Pasand award for Jawan."

One fan wrote, "Yes, #SRK definitely deserved a National Award, but not for #Jawan. He truly deserved it during Swades or My Name Is Khan. This one just doesn't feel deserving."

Another post read, "Being an ardent #ShahRukhKhan fan, the national award win for #SRK for #Jawan is not particularly exciting. Yes, it is an achievementbut I would have been happy if he won it for Chak De or Swades or even My Name Is Khan... But #Jawan seriously!!"

In 'Swades' (2004), SRK moved away from his usual romantic image to play Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to India to bring change to a rural village. The performance was raw, moving, and deeply human. The film received praise from movie buffs and critics alike, yet the National Award that year went to Saif Ali Khan for the film Hum Tum.

Later in 2007 came Chak De! India, where Shah Rukh stunned fans as Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey coach fighting for redemption. The film itself won the National Award for Best Popular Film, but once again, King Khan's stellar performance was left unrecognised. The Best Actor award that year was given to Hrithik Roshan for Dhoom 2.

Perhaps the most talked-about miss came in 2010, when SRK delivered a career-defining role in 'My Name Is Khan.' Playing Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger's Syndrome navigating a world shaped by post-9/11 fear and bias, SRK's performance earned global acclaim. He won international awards and fans' hearts alike; however, the National Award went to Amitabh Bachchan for 'Paa.'

With 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh returned in full force in 2023, taking on a dual role with action, emotion, and intensity. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, and his performance struck a chord with the masses. This time, the jury finally agreed with what his fans have always known: SRK's talent is undeniable and deserves top honours.

While some may debate whether 'Jawan' was his best work, there is no denying that this award is a nod not just to a single performance, but to a lifetime of commitment to cinema.

