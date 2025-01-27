36 Years of 'Ram Lakhan: Jackie Shroff Feels 'Elated', Reminisces About His Bond With Co-Stars

When we speak of iconic Indian films, Jackie Shroff's 'Ram Lakhan' stands to be one of them. The classic action musical film was released back in 1989, and it celebrates its 36th anniversary this year. Throughout the years, 'Ram Lakhan' has gauged the audience's attention for being a Subhash Ghai directorial, blending compelling narrative, and stellar performances by iconic actors. While the cast stole the show with their on-screen presence, Jackie Shroff continues to be celebrated for being the film's charm. The iconic song 'Tera Naam Liya' has become Jackie's signature, and it continues to leave the audiences grooving to the track even today.

As the classic film completes 36 years since its release, Jackie Shroff reminisced about working with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia among others. "It is incredible that 'Ram Lakhan' has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction.

The bond we created on the set is something that I will always cherish, and till date, the bond has stayed as strong as ever. The energy of shooting 'Ram Lakhan' was unmatched, and I am beyond elated that the film has connected with the audience. "Throughout the years, Jackie Shroff has ruled the hearts of the audiences, and he is set to do it all over again. The actor will be seen in the upcoming comedy flick 'Housefull 5', alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. Being one of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Housefull 5' is heading to the theatres on June 6.