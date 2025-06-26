3BHK trailer out: Actor Siddharth aims to fulfil his father's wish of owning a house in this emotional drama

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Siddharth will be next seen in the Tamil movie '3BHK', which also stars Sarath Kumar in the lead role. The makers have released the much-anticipated trailer of the film.

Directed by '8 Thottakkal' fame director Sai Ganesh, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 4.

The three-minute, four-second trailer gives a glimpse of a middle-class family that aspires to buy a home in a city.

The heartwarming trailer highlights the struggle of the family of four led by Sarath Kumar a they live in a rental home.

Sarath Kumar, the head of the family, has a long-standing dream of buying a house for his family to achieve respect in society.

When unfulfilled, he places the trust in his son, Siddharth, to buy the house in his stead. As per the trailer, Siddharth also has his share of struggles because his brain is "allergic to books".

Failing to secure a well-paying job, Siddharth appears to be frustrated and angry at times, as shown in the trailer.

Take a look at the trailer here,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?

Siddharth was last seen in the film 'Test'. The film starred Siddharth as a season cricketer while Madhavan's Saravanan is a scientist struggling to mount his project. Nayanthara plays Madhavan's wife.

It was directed by S. Sashikanth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor