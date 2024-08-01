4 kg 'mukut', Sanskrit-inspired Gujarati: Krishna Bharadwaj shares challenges in new show

Mumbai, Aug 1 Actor Krishna Bharadwaj, who essays the role of Lord Krishna in the regional television show ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’, has shared that with the specific Gujarati language, there was a certain language barrier for him while working on the show.

He told IANS: “I have earlier done two Gujarati films where I was well-versed with colloquial Gujarati language. In ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’, the language has a totally different dimension as it has influence by Sanskrit language because of the mythology involved in it, which is a task because I have to be mindful of the punctuations, the pauses and the rhythm of the language.”

The actor further mentioned that given it’s a mythology show which entails heavy work on the costume, the outfits also pose a certain challenge for him.

He said: “Here I’m wearing a 4 kg mukut, and costumes with intricate work so, it does test your limits as an actor but that’s the beauty of this profession, that unless you take the challenges head-on, you won’t enjoy your work. I love being challenged because that pushes me to do better.”

‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ follows the story of Adi Kavi Narsinh Mehta and his devotion to Lord Krishna. The show also stars Neelu Vaghela, Paresh Bhatt, and Hitu Kanodia.

‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ airs on Colors Gujarati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor