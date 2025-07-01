4 years of Haseen Dillruba - How Taapsee Pannu became the first actress to have her own OTT franchise!

There are very few characters who arrive as a silent force but go on to become famous through their presence. One such character is Taapsee Pannu’s portrayal of Rani in Haseen Dillruba. No one really expected the actress to play such a soft-spoken, “wife material” character who later transforms into a bold and clever woman. The drastic transformation of her character is indeed praiseworthy, and it’s worth noting how effortlessly Taapsee pulled it off. The actress has always pulled of unique roles like her portrayal in Naam Shabana, Pink, Badla, Thappad and Haseen Dilruba. Now that the film has completed 4 years, it’s clear how Taapsee has truly owned the franchise, an exceptional achievement in itself.

As Rani, there’s no doubt that Taapsee blew everyone’s mind. Acting opposite two strong male leads, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, she played a character around whom the entire story revolves. This not only speaks volumes about Taapsee’s courage as an actor to shoulder such a film but also showcases what a talented performer she is. As Rani, she was bold, appealing, clever, innocent, and even deceitful. Choosing such a layered role was no easy feat, but Taapsee took up the challenge with confidence. The film also marked yet another milestone for Taapsee, as she became the first actress to lead her own OTT franchise. With its release, Haseen Dillruba became hugely popular and added yet another iconic character to Taapsee’s repertoire. She had already made her mark in mainstream cinema, and the film’s success further solidified her position.

Haseen Dillruba also stands as a testament to Taapsee’s unique choice of films. She has consistently chosen roles that challenge her and then brings them to life with flawless conviction. It remains one of her finest performances to date so much so that the audience eagerly awaited its sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which too received immense love and appreciation. On the workfront Taapsee will next be seen in Gandhari