5 Feel-Good Watches on Prime Video This Christmas

The holiday watchlist on Prime Video this year delivers a mix that reflects how the season actually feels: part celebration, part chaos, part escape, and part family experiment. The line-up moves from high-energy Christmas missions to intimate, relatable family resets and classic festive mishaps. Whether you want a film that lets you switch off and laugh or something that taps into the nostalgia of building traditions from scratch, these five titles hold the spirit of the holidays without overplaying it.

Oh. What. Fun

A warm, witty hug for every overworked holiday hero, this one reminds you to drop the checklist, embrace the unexpected, and find joy in the messiness. Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the unofficial CEO of holiday expectations. Cookies, décor, family schedules, emotional glue, all of it. Then she’s accidentally left behind by the very family she holds together. What follows isn’t slapstick but a reset. She finally steps away from the role she’s always performed and finds a version of Christmas that doesn’t need her to orchestrate every minute.

Red One

Santa’s been kidnapped. Yes, seriously! Christmas becomes a global rescue mission fronted by Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans — they team up, globe-hop, crack skulls, and save Christmas in the most action-packed holiday rescue mission ever. Packed with brawny banter, sleigh-high stakes, and blockbuster energy, Red One gives your holiday the adrenaline shot it didn’t know it needed, perfect for turning a cosy night in into an epic Christmas adventure.

World’s First Christmas

One morning: Poof! Christmas vanishes from the world. Gone. No Santa, no stockings, not even a stray sugar cookie crumb. Now one newly blended family, including Tina (Ingrid Guimarães) and Pepê (Lázaro Ramos) as parents, who take the responsibility of getting Christmas back and have to reinvent the entire holiday from scratch. Funny, heartfelt, and full of charm, this one nudges you to remember that the best Christmas memories aren’t inherited, they’re created. Starring

Dating Santa

A blind date evolves into festive confusion when a young girl becomes convinced her Mom’s new guy is actually Santa. Starring Ana Serradilla (Lucia) and David Chocarro (Sergio), the film plays with belief without turning it into a caricature. Sweet, silly, and full of festive charm, it taps into the magic of believing: in love, second chances, family, and wishful thinking.

Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy goes all-in to win his neighbourhood’s decorating contest, until a sneaky elf turns the 12 Days of Christmas into absolute mayhem. Can his family fix it before the whole town unravels? Utter mayhem, magical mischief, and a town on the brink of festive collapse. With supersized décor, chaotic creatures, and Eddie Murphy at his comedic best, this one brings the wild, wonderfully messy spirit of Christmas straight into your living room.