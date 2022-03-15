5 movies that showcase Alia Bhatt's acting prowess as she turns 29

Alia Bhatt, who turned 29 on Tuesday, is an actor who, even at such a young age, has carved a niche for herself with her never-ending charm and versatile performances.

Born into the Bhatt family, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and British-Indian actor Soni Razdan.

Alia made her Bollywood acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', and since then in her decade-long career, she has evolved from being the cute girl to an actor who defies intricate restrictions and demonstrates her talent.

Be it her character in 'Dear Zindagi' or her rugged desi look in 'Udta Punjab', Alia's films have frequently featured protagonists who contribute to highlighting one social problem or another. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, let's revisit some films from the actor that showcase her acting prowess.

1. Highway (2014)

In this Imtiaz Ali directorial, Alia played the role of a girl who gets kidnapped and gradually discovers freedom post her abduction. The actor did a fantastic job portraying her character, who was a mix of innocence and feistiness. She even went on to win the Filmfare Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance.

2. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Through the actor's portrayal of Kiara, a director struggling with depression, Alia easily won hearts in this movie with her simplicity and subtlety. Through this movie, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, its director Gauri Shinde showed viewers how hard it can be to conquer our inner demons.

3. Udta Punjab (2016)

Even though the film also featured Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, Alia stole the show in this hard-hitting drama on drug addiction in Punjab. Her role as a migrant labourer caught in the web of smuggling drugs was appreciated by audiences and critics.

4. Raazi (2018)

Based on true events, the movie narrated the story of Sehmat Khan, an Indian spy who is caught between her loyalty to her country and her feelings for her Pakistani husband. The film's plot was inspired by Harinder Singh Sikka's novel, 'Calling Sehmat' and Alia did not fail to impress with her portrayal of a spy.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Adapted from 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by Hussain Zaidi, this latest release of Alia, which has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, sees her transform into Gangubai, a sex worker turned mafia queen. From acing the body language of the character to winning hearts with her swag, Alia has delivered one of the best performances of her career to date.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind Alia's diverse filmography, fans can be rest assured that the best work from the actor is yet to come.

Currently, she is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and will also be seen in 'RRR' and 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor