5 Reasons to Watch Maalik-Rajkummar Rao’s Gripping Gangster Drama This Weekend!

Maalik, the much-anticipated gangster saga, has been creating quite a buzz and for good reason. Starring the powerhouse performer Rajkummar Rao alongside a stellar ensemble, the film promises to be a gritty, emotional, and unforgettable ride. If you’re still wondering why this film deserves your attention, here are five solid reasons to book your tickets for Maalik,

Rajkummar Rao in a Career-Defining Role

Time and again, Rajkummar Rao has proven that he can disappear into any character — be it a meek government clerk or a shrewd businessman. But in Maalik, he unleashes a raw, fiery side of himself we’ve rarely seen before. As a man rising through the turbulent world of crime in 1980s Allahabad, Rajkummar delivers an intense and layered performance that critics are already calling one of his best.

A Throwback to Classic Gangster Sagas

If you loved the old-school gangster dramas of the ’70s and ’80s, Maalik is right up your alley. From crowded lanes and smoky gambling dens to political betrayals, the film recreates the gritty charm of vintage gangster stories while keeping it rooted in contemporary emotions and conflicts.

Powerful Supporting Cast & Music

Alongside Rajkummar Rao, the film boasts a dynamic cast featuring Manushi Chhillar and several seasoned actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, Saurabh Sachdeva, Anshuman Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire who bring depth and nuance to the narrative. The soundtrack blending soulful ballads and foot-tapping numbers complements the storyline beautifully and heightens the drama at just the right moments.

Direction & Storytelling That Packs a Punch -

Pulkit, making his theatrical debut with Maalik, brings his knack for crafting intense thrillers to the big screen. The film masterfully blends action, emotion, and intrigue, with stunning visuals, impactful dialogues, and gripping story that keep you engaged till the end.

Powerful Background Score & Punchy Dialogues

Maalik is as much about mood and atmosphere as it is about story and the background score plays a huge role in creating that world. From heart-thumping, tense moments to tender, emotional beats, the music amplifies every scene beautifully. The dialogues are witty, sharp, and memorable reflecting the grit of the characters while sprinkling in humor at just the right moments.



With Rajkummar Rao at his magnetic best, and an engaging story that blends nostalgia with freshness, Maalik is not just a film it’s an experience. Don’t miss the chance to witness this cinematic saga unfold on the big screen.