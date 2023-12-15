5 reasons why you cannot miss Dehati Ladke on Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released its young-adult drama series Dehati Ladke. Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, the series chronicles the journey of Rajat, who hails from the small village of Gonda and moves to the bustling city of Lucknow. With big dreams and a curious mind, he embarks on a quest to experience life by himself, away from his family. Dehati Ladke features Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. Along with an engrossing storyline, highly relatable characters, and the backdrop of the ‘City of Nawabs’, here are five reasons why Dehati Ladke must be on your watchlist.

Nostalgia at its best: The plot of Dehati Ladke revolves around Rajat and his journey to ace administrative exams, all while navigating life away from home, experiencing college life and living up to his family's expectations. The series will transport viewers back to their own college days, making them reminisce about their friendships, first love jitters, fun-filled nights with friends, and exploring a new city.

Hitting the right nerve!: Rajat’s story will strike a chord with everyone who lives away from their home and family, especially the ones who hail from a small town. We often see people move from their hometowns to metropolitan cities in a bid to pursue their dreams. Dehati Ladke is the story of staying true to one’s roots and finding one’s identity among the vast ocean of dreamers, making for a relatable watch.

A life lesson to live by: The series is a wholesome blend of heart-touching moments and priceless life lessons. With a relatable storyline that follows Rajat's journey from his village to a metropolitan city, Dehati Ladke enlightens viewers about the importance of friendship, love, and family. It also imparts a strong message of living life to the fullest while being cognizant of what’s right and wrong.

Stellar performances: The series boasts exemplary performances by an ensemble cast, featuring Kusha Kapila, Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles. Their engrossing on-screen presence will surely leave an enduring impact on the audience.

Free to watch: Indulge in this coming-of-age drama series, exploring the life of students living away from home with a tinge of comedy and romance, for free. Viewers do not need any subscription to watch this heartwarming saga