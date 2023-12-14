 5 reasons you cannot miss Reacher Season 2 

Based on Lee Child’s anthology novels, Reacher is Prime Video’s highly-rated action drama series that follows the life of Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who encounters dangers even after adopting a mundane civilian life. Now that the brand new season of the show is causing waves of anticipation among audiences, here are five reasons why you must add this action-fuelled thriller to your year-end binge-watch list!

1. The Reacher You Love is Back and How!

When Alan Ritchson brought the character of Jack Reacher from Lee Child’s cult classic novels to life in the show, he became an instant hit. Now that Ritchson has proved his mettle in the first season, audiences are excited to see him go all guns blazing ]in season two. This season promises to delve deeper into the personal history of Jack Reacher, exploring his background and offering a richer and more intense experience for viewers.

2. A New City, a New Genre, and Non-Stop Action

Reacher Season 2 trades the small-town mystery of Margrave for the fast-paced, high-stakes world of New York City. It also marks a shift in genre, moving from a murder mystery to a thrilling military thriller. So, buckle up for a bunch of action-packed episodes that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. An Authentic Take on a Fan-Favorite Book

Reacher stayed loyal to its source material by portraying the story of Lee Child's first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, in its first season. However, it surprised viewers by skipping nine novels from the book series and adapting Bad Luck and Trouble, deemed one of the best Reacher novels, in season two. It delves into the character's backstory and explores new territory, making it a must-watch for fans of the books as well as the show.

4. Prepare for Deadlier Villains

Reacher Season 2 ups the ante with some formidable adversaries. Robert Patrick, known for his iconic role in Terminator 2, joins the cast as a villainous ex-NYPD detective. Besides him, Ferdinand Kingsley adds depth to the plot as a mysterious arms dealer.

5. The Tradition Continues: Keep Your Eyes Peeled for Lee Child

Author Lee Child has a tradition of making cameos in every live-action Reacher adaptation. Reacher's season 1 finale gave Child another challenging role as Diner Patron. Well, season 2 is going to be no exception. So, eagle-eyed fans will be in for yet another fun spotting game in season two.

Reacher Season Two stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher, along with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos as key members of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on December 15, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday through January 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.