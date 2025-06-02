5 Standout Bollywood Performances in Recent Times That No One Saw Coming

Some performances don’t come with a lot of noise — no heavy promotions, no starry expectations — and yet, they stay with you long after the credits roll. A few actors did exactly that. They didn’t just act; they owned their space and gave stories a beating heart. Whether it was through vulnerability, transformation, or raw honesty, these performances stood tall — quietly, but powerfully. Here are five names that caught us off guard… and we’re so glad they did:

Raghav Juyal – Kill

Raghav Juyal, actor and dancer, who’s long been loved for his quirky humour and effortless dancing, took everyone by surprise in Kill. Gone was the playful entertainer — in his place stood a menacing, cold-blooded character that sent chills down your spine. His transformation was not just physical, but deeply psychological. Gritty, intense, and completely unrecognisable, Raghav broke every expectation we had of him. It was the kind of performance that doesn’t just shift gears — it announces a whole new chapter.



Adarsh Gourav – Super Boys of Malegaon



After winning hearts in The White Tiger, Adarsh returned with something closer to home — and heart. Super Boys of Malegaon is a love letter to the spirit of small-town filmmaking, and Adarsh played his part with a beautiful mix of humour, humility, and heartbreak. He made us feel every high and low of a dreamer trying to do something big in a world that often doesn’t make space for such dreams. Quietly powerful, and deeply moving.

Abhay Verma – Munjya

Munjya* had all the elements of a commercial entertainer — horror, humour, and chaos. But at the center of it all was Abhay Verma, playing a guy you couldn’t help but root for. He was awkward, sweet, and totally relatable. His expressions did more talking than the dialogues, and it’s that sincerity that made his performance stand out. Abhay gave the film a soul — something horror-comedies rarely manage to do.

Ananya Panday – Kesari Chapter 2

Let’s be honest — not many expected Ananya Panday in a gritty, high-stakes action drama. But Kesari Chapter 2 turned out to be a game-changer. She left behind the glam and leaned into something fierce and focused. In a story driven by patriotism and sacrifice, Ananya stood her ground and delivered a performance that showed her growth — not just as an actor, but as someone ready to take risks and be taken seriously.

Nitanshi Goel – Laapata Ladies

One of the most heartwarming surprises this year came from a film filled with charm, wit, and small joys — Laapata Ladies. And right at the heart of it was Nitanshi Goel. She played her part with so much honesty and quiet strength that it didn’t feel like acting at all. From wide-eyed innocence to moments of self-discovery, Nitanshi made it all look effortless. A debut like this doesn’t come often — and it’s one we won’t forget.