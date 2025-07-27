5 Times Alaya F Left Us Awestruck With Her Traditional Ensembles
Lemon yellow saree: Alaya ensured that the spotlight was her’s to grab by donning a lemon yellow saree with silver embellishments all across. The ‘Srikanth’ actress paired the drape with a modest V-neck blouse and simply accessorised her look with minimal traditional jewellery.
Blue lehenga: Alaya dazzled in a deep blue lehenga piece with embroidered details all across. The voluminous skirt added a striking edge to the outfit’s overall appeal, and Alaya enhanced it manifold by accessorising it with a mini handbag and diamond jewellery pieces.
Glittering gold: Alaya F made heads turn in a striking golden satin saree, featuring eye-catchy mirror work all across the borders. She paired the drape with a detailed blouse, creating an unforgettable fashion moment once again! Bringing the look together with traditionally modern accessories, Alaya truly stole the show!
Pastel lehenga: Alaya F served a soft-girl-gone-fashionably-bold moment by donning a pastel lehenga featuring intricate work all over. She paired the skirt with a structured and detailed blouse, creating an edge to the overall look. The ‘Freddy’ actress completed the ensemble by accessorising it with traditional jewellery.
Light-blue lehenga: Alaya F served a soft-fashion moment in a pleasant blue lehenga, with white detailed work all over. Letting the outfit speak volumes, she simply accessorised the outfit with simple but statement jewellery pieces.
