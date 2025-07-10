5 Times Ranveer Singh Wowed Us With His Jaw-Dropping Transformations

Ranveer Singh isn’t just an actor—he’s a shape-shifter who disappears into every role with astonishing commitment. From a regal warrior to a street rapper, he has constantly reinvented himself, setting the gold standard for on-screen transformations.

As he gears up for his fiercest avatar yet, here are five times Ranveer left us in awe of his chameleon-like artistry.

Dhurandhar

In his latest outing, Ranveer raises the bar yet again with a look that’s raw, powerful, and primal. Sporting a man-bun and a rugged, battle-hardened presence, he breathes fire into this action-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. From bulking up for intense combat scenes to embodying an unstoppable action aura cements his reputation as Bollywood’s ultimate shape-shifter.

Padmaavat

Ranveer’s terrifyingly intense turn as the tyrannical Alauddin Khilji was equal parts magnetic and monstrous. His wild mane, kohled eyes, and raw energy brought the dark ruler to life, earning him accolades for one of the boldest performances of his career.

Bajirao Mastani

As the brave Maratha warrior, Ranveer embraced traditional attire to portray Peshwa Bajirao with stunning authenticity. From his Marathi diction to his physicality, he transformed completely to embody the larger-than-life historical figure.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Switching gears, Ranveer brought flamboyance and charm to his portrayal of Rocky Randhawa. With his OTT style, gym-honed physique, and larger-than-life Punjabi energy, he delivered a vibrant, heartfelt performance that celebrated love in all its eccentric glory.

Gully Boy

From the grandeur of historical epics, Ranveer pivoted to play a street rapper with understated brilliance. From acing the raps and body language to sporting a vulnerable intensity, his portrayal of Murad showcased a completely different side of his craft—and won hearts across the globe.