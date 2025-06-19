5 Years of Aarya : The Journey of a Mother, a Fighter, a Phenomenon

Aarya , the critically acclaimed crime drama series from Ram Madhvani starring Sushmita Sen, celebrates a landmark five years since its debut on 19 June 2020. Launched on Disney+ Hotstar, the series quickly cemented its place as a seminal work in Indian digital storytelling, raising the bar for original content on streaming platforms. Produced by Ram Madhvani Films, Aarya ushered in a new era of high-quality, character-driven narratives, centering around a woman’s journey through the dark underworld to safeguard her family. The show’s raw intensity, combined with nuanced performances and a tightly woven script, made it an instant classic and earned widespread critical and audience acclaim across three compelling seasons.

Reflecting on the five-year milestone, producer and director Ram Madhvani said, “We set out to tell a story that was emotionally authentic and rooted in the complexity of human choices. That it has connected so deeply with audiences for five years is truly humbling. This journey would not have been possible without the extraordinary talent of our cast and crew. We are grateful to our viewers who saw themselves in Aarya’s strength, her vulnerability, and her unwavering resilience.”

Amita Madhvani, the co-producer of the series, also added, “Aarya has been a deeply personal and creatively fulfilling journey. To see a story so rooted in emotion and authenticity resonate across audiences and borders is truly rewarding. This series broke ground for women-led narratives in India’s digital space, and we’re proud to have contributed to that shift. The love and support over five years is humbling—and a reminder of the power of fearless storytelling.” Since its premiere, Aarya has garnered numerous accolades, including an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, and has contributed significantly to the development of the discourse around women-led narratives in India’s flourishing OTT landscape.