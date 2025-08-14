50 Years of Sholay: Abhishek Bachchan expresses his wish to watch his parents' iconic film at Minerva Theatre

Mumbai,Aug 14 As ‘Sholay’, the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema celebrates its Golden Jubilee, Abhishek Bachchan shared with IANS that he wishes to watch the iconic film on a 70 mm screen at the iconic Minerva theatre. The film features his father Amitabh Bachchan and mother Jaya Bachchan in the lead.

When asked during an interview “Sholay will soon be completing 50 years. Have there been any conversations at the family dining table about the film? If so, which story or memory from Sholay tends to come up most often?” Abhishek replied “Not really spoken about it but have discussed it with friends. My biggest tragedy is that I have never seen Sholay on 70 mm.”

He continued "I keep telling my friend Rohan (Rohan Sippy)—we’ve done three films together, and our fathers made ‘Sholay’ together—Please remaster it and we will go and watch it in Minerva. I really hope they re-release it so that we can experience it again in all its glory.”

Adding to it he informed “Sholay was the first film to release an audio cassette featuring just its dialogues. The lines became so iconic that they put out a separate audio release for them.”

‘Sholay', the most iconic film of Hindi cinema, was released on August 15, 1975. Although it initially received a lukewarm response at the box office, it gradually gained momentum through word of mouth.

The film is considered as one of the greatest movies in Hindi cinema for its grandeur, performances, technical brilliance, action, music and direction. It was top of the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time. The film was written by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, and went on to become one of longest running films of Indian cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor