50 years of 'Sholay': Revisit memorable dialogues of iconic film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay' is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. It starred legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan, among others.

Released on August 15, 1975, 'Sholay' turned into a cult favourite in Indian cinema, owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and the evergreen songs like 'Yeh Dosti', 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', 'Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Holi Ke Din' and others.

The film's story focuses on the fictitious Ramgarh village, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plans to defeat the notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), with the help of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). Upon arriving in the village, the duo realises the menace of Gabbar Singh and double on the efforts to help Thakur. Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini are seen playing Jai and Veeru's love interests as Basanti and Radha, respectively.

Be it 'Kitne aadmi the?', 'Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna' or 'Bahut yarana lagta hai', even decades after its release, 'Sholay' dialogues continue to resonate with audiences, often used in various contexts.

As the iconic film 'Sholay' celebrates its 50th anniversary, let us look at some of the timeless dialogue from the film that continues to enthral the audience even today.

'Mujhe sirf Gabbar chahiye zinda'

This is one of the memorable Sholay dialogues. Spoken by the character Thakur Baldev Singh, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar.

'Tumhara naam kya hai basanti?'

This dialogue is said when Basanti, played by Hema Malini, is continuously chatting with Veeru, portrayed by Dharmendra; however, she realises that he hasn't even asked for her name. While she mentions this, Jai, played by Amitabh Bachchan, asks this question.

'Kitne aadmi the?'

Who can forget this iconic dialogue, which is often used by people. This dialogue is asked by Gabbar Singh, played by Amjad Khan, after his gang has been defeated by Jai and Veeru. It is now part of the Indian lingo as a popular slang, transcending generations.

'Duniya ki kisi jail ki deewar itni pakki nahi ki Gabbar ko bees saal rok sake. Aur jis din mein bhaag nikla, bahut pachtaoge Thakur'

When Gabbar is sentenced to two decades in prison and Thakur says that Gabbar will forget everything after being imprisoned, he replies with this menacing statement. He is confident that no prison can hold him for twenty years, and once he gets free, he warns Thakur that he will regret arresting him.

'Mujhe to sab police waalon ki suratein ek jaisi lagti hain'

This famous dialogue is delivered by Jai (played by Amitabh Bachchan) in the movie Sholay during a scene where he and Veeru (played by Dharmendra) are arrested by Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar).

Apart from this, other dialogues like Hema Malini's Chal Dhanno, aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawal hai' can still give goosebumps or 'Yeh haath mujhe de de Thakur'- Amjad Khan's terrifying words laid out absolute dread. The film features several dialogues that continue to captivate audiences decades later.

