50 years of 'Sholay': Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals the truth behind lack of vanity vans on sets of ‘Sholay’

Mumbai, Aug 14 Producer-actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar, who predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema, has made a revelation about the sets of the iconic Hindi film ‘Sholay’.

The senior actor recently spoke with IANS ahead of the 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’. He clarified that while there were no vanity vans during the shoot of the film, the actors were given well-furnished and fully air-conditioned make-up rooms that were installed in the huts.

These huts were also used in the frames of the film as the huts of the villages when the dacoits ransack the village.

He told IANS, “There was no vanity van. But the father of vanity van was there. You have seen ‘Sholay’, then you would have also seen the entire village, Ramnagaram? It wasn’t an actual village, it was a set.All those huts you see, outside they looked like the huts. Inside, there were well-furnished, air-conditioned make-up rooms. All of them”.

He furnished, “Washroom, all facilities, everything that is available in a 5-star hotel was there in those huts. It was inside every hut. And one of those huts, that is, a make-up room, was given to me. And I felt very happy at that time”.

‘Sholay’ is considered as the first Western Spaghetti film of Hindi cinema. It starred an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, A. K. Hangal, Sachin and Hema Malini.

The film is considered as one of the greatest movies in Hindi cinema for its grandeur, performances, technical brilliance, action, music and direction. It was top of the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time.

The film was written by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, and went on to become one of longest running films of Indian cinema.

