500 Crore Online Fraud: Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav Summoned by Delhi Police

Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh have been called in by the Delhi Police in connection with a massive online fraud amounting to ₹500 crore. They are among several individuals being investigated, as authorities have also summoned three others linked to the case. According to police reports shared on Thursday, over 500 complaints have been lodged against them and other social media influencers for promoting a fraudulent app. The complaints, initially filed on August 16 by 29 victims with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), allege that these influencers encouraged people to invest in the app.

The police also arrested Sivaram, a 30-year-old Chennai resident who is the main accused of the massive fraud. The cops have seized Rs 18 crore from his four bank accounts. Some of the influencers and popular personalities that were named in the complaint are Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Adarsh Singh, Dilraj Singh Rawat, Abhishek Malhan, Saurav Joshi, Purav Jha, and Lakshay Choudhary. The cops revealed that Sivaram promised them a daily return of 5 percent of the investment, which can vary from 30 to 90 percent every month. The app was launched in February this year and has gotten investments from at least 30,00 people