66th Grammy Awards: Miley Cyrus urges audiences to show enthusiasm during 'Flowers' performance

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Singer Miley Cyrus, who has just won her first-ever Grammy for the song 'Flowers', called out the audience to show some enthusiasm.

As she danced around the stage Tina Turner style, wearing a sparkling silver dress, Cyrus urged the Grammy audience to show some enthusiasm, saying: “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?”

Afterwards, the camera cut to audience members including Oprah Winfrey, who proudly stood and sang the words while pointing to Cyrus, reports Variety.

Cyrus sprinkled in new adlibs toward the end of “Flowers” as she shimmied across the venue and celebrated her first Grammy win while throwing her hands up in joy.

Just before her performance, Cyrus accepted the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, which was announced by Mariah Carey.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus began, gesturing toward Carey.

“Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

