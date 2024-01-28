69th Filmfare Awards: Bhupinder Babbal wins Best Playback Singer award for 'Arjan Vailly'

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 : Singer Bhupinder Babbal on Sunday won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his song 'Arjan Vailly' from the film 'Animal' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

This year's grand award function is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Sung and penned by Babbal, the song was composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

Apart from this, 'Animal' also won the Best Music Album award.

The energetic track from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's action thriller film 'Animal' has become a sensation on social media and received massive responses from the audience

The film has been nominated in 19 categories tonight including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor categories.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

