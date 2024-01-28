69th Filmfare Awards: David Dhawan conferred with Lifetime Achievement award

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 : Renowned filmmaker David Dhawan was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 69th Filmfare Awards on Sunday.

This year's grand award function is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

David is one of the most successful Bollywood directors in the genre of comedy. In his journey of more than 43 years, a slew of successful actors have worked with him, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more.

His films have also created some of the best on-screen duos such as Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Sanjay Dutt-Govinda from 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' and Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

David's last work as a director was 'Coolie No. 1' (2020), which starred his son Varun and actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

David's both the sons Varun and Rohit are also a part of the film industry.

Varun, an actor, made his acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year'.

He also worked with his father in the films 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Coolie No 1' and 'Judwaa 2'.

Rohit, has followed his father's footsteps and became a director. He is known for helming projects like 'Dishoom' and 'Shehzaada'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor