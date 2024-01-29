69th Filmfare Awards: Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor (Critics) award for '12th Fail'

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : Actor Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Also '12th Fail' bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare awards.

Actors Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah shared the Best Actress (Critics) award.

Rani won the award for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Shefali, on the other hand, won the title for her performance in the film 'Three of Us'.

On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.

