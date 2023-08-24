69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share Best Actress title

New Delhi [India], August 24 : The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Thursday. The Best Actor award (Female) for the year is to be shared by Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for their roles in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, while 'Mimi' hit the OTT platforms in July 2021.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023.

Kriti was honoured with the Best Actress Award for her role in 'Mimi' at IIFA 2022.

“Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first Best Actress award. But I’m so happy that I received my first for Mimi – a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to Dinoo @laxman, Utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!” Kriti wrote on social media after her IIFA win.

'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

The update about Alia and Kriti sharing the Best Actor Award has left their fans extremely happy.

