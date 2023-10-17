69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Allu Arjun, check full list of winners

New Delhi [India], October 17 : The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held in Delhi on Tuesday and honoured actors for their outstanding performance in Indian cinema.

From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Allu Arjun several others won the prestigious awards for their projects.

The ceremony took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were present on the occasion.

Actor Alia Bhatt was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards.

On receiving the prestigious award, Alia Bhatt said, "It is a very big moment and I am very grateful."

Alia arrived at the ceremony along with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

She won everyone's hearts with her sartorial choice at the event as she marked her presence in the same saree that she wore during her wedding ceremony with Ranbir.

She styled the saree in a different manner this time. Also, she tied her hair in a bun instead of keeping it open. She accessorised her hair bun with white flowers.

For the glam, she opted for subtle make-up that comprised defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and a small red bindi. Her gold and pearl choker necklace gave her look a royal touch.

Ranbir complemented her in a black bandhgala blazer.

Actor Kriti Sanon was also conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Kriti arrived at the ceremony along with her parents.

She looked beautiful as she donned a pastel saree at the ceremony that complemented the Indian culture.

Reacting to her win, Kriti said, "Just very very overwhelmed. I feel very blessed & grateful. It is a very special moment, especially for Mimi & also my parents were here watching me. I don't think I've felt this before."

Telugu star Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.

He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. This is Allu Arjun's first National Award.

Actor Rakshit Shetty's film '777 Charlie' won the Best Kannada Film award. He received the award on behalf of team '777 Charlie' from President Droupadi Murmu.

For the award ceremony, Shetty donned an all-black suit.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Talking to ANI, Pankaj Tripathi reacted to his National Film Award win and said, "There is hard work of whole team/unit behind any film. I am thankful to the jury for choosing me for this award... I dedicate this award to my father."

Actor Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Talking to ANI, Pallavi said, "Whenever one receives a national award, it feels really good... My expectations are very high now regarding audience view, after the level of recognition that 'The Kashmir Files' subject has got."

Apart from this, 'The Kashmir Files' also won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Director Vivek Agnihotri received the award on behalf of the team 'The Kashmir Files'.

Ace music composer MM Keeravani was felicitated with the National Award for the Best Background Score for director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava, too, won best playback singer for the song 'Komuram Bheemudo'.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's production 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the Special Jury Award.

Karan and director Vishnu Vardhan received the award on behalf of the team from President Droupadi Murmu.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped a post and reacted to the film's prestigious win.

He wrote, "Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards for #Shershaah! The award received today is a tribute to hardwork, determination, and patriotism. Its significance will remain etched in my heart forever. Deep gratitude and respect to my entire team, and above all, to you for your constant support."

Actor R Madhavan's directorial project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bagged the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

On receiving the award, Madhavan said, "I feel very happy and proud. It is a lovely award. It feels gratifying."

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony saw Waheeda Rehman receiving a standing ovation as she went up to the stage to receive the award.

After the honour, the veteran actress, in a speech, said, "I feel very honoured, very humbled. But the place where I am standing today is all because of my love for the film industry. Luckily, I got to work with the best directors, producers, technicians, writers, and music directors, and they all supported me. They gave me love and respect."

A short video was also played at the ceremony that showcased Waheeda Rehman's film work over the years.

Waheeda Rehman attended the ceremony in a graceful cream saree. She looked extremely emotional when she received the honour for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

After the ceremony, Waheeda Rehman spoke to the media and said that she was "very happy."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal received the Best Female Playback Singer award for the song 'Mayava Chayava' from the Tamil film 'Iravin Nizhal'. This marks Shreya's fifth National Film Award.

Renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad won the Best Music Director Award for his composition in the Telugu blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

On receiving the award, Devi Sri Prasad told ANI, "I will always be grateful to everyone. This is one of the most prestigious awards. It is the biggest dream of any artist. The dream has come true today."

Congratulations to all the winners!

