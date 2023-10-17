69th National Film Awards: Pallavi Joshi receives Best Supporting Actress award for 'The Kashmir Files'

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Actor Pallavi Joshi on Tuesday bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film 'The Kashmir Files' at the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday.

Pallavi Joshi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union minister Anurag Thakur was also present at the ceremony.

The awards were officially announced earlier in August 2023.

On winning the award, Pallavi earlier told ANI, "For a minute I thought that this is probably a dream when I did this character of Radhika Menon (in The Kashmir Files), I told Vivek Agnihotri that this is probably one of my best performances but I am not going to get an award for this. When I heard this news, I thought that somebody was trying to just play a joke on me. So it took me a while to sink in. I'm so happy that this character was recognised."

Apart from this 'The Kashmir Files' also won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Director Vivek Agnihotri received the award on behalf of the team 'The Kashmir Files'.

Vivek earlier told ANI, "This is a moment of pride. I am happy that the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community is being recognized by the country."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri the film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles.

'The Kashmir Files,' on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars.

