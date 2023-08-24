69th National Film Awards: Pankaj Tripathi wins Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Mimi’

New Delhi [India], August 24 : The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday in New Delhi and actor Pankaj Tripathi has won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film ‘Mimi’.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress.

However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother.

Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

The film was streamed directly on OTT platform Netflix and received massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Pankaj was recently seen in the drama film ‘OMG 2’ in which he was seen alongside actor Akshay Kumar.

The film has minted Rs 113.67 crore in its second weekend.

He will also be seen in ‘Main Atal Hoon’ which is a biopic on the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The movie will revolve around the life and political career of India's beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. Commencing the shoot in Mumbai, the team will have a long schedule of more than 45 days covering different parts of our country like Mumbai and Lucknow.

Apart from that, he also has ‘Stree 2’ in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor