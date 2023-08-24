69th National Film Awards: ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ wins Best Feature Film award, Nambi Narayanan says “I’m doubly happy”

New Delhi [India], August 24 : The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday in New Delhi and actor R Madhavan’s film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ won the award for Best Feature Film.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Reacting to the news, Nambi Narayanan in an exclusive interview withsaid, “I am really happy. I’ve no words to express my happiness. Yesterday I was enjoying Chandrayaan 3’s success and today this declaration of the National Award. The nation has accorded its approval to my story. I recall the suffering gone through by people like Madhavan. At that time when he was making the movie one can’t say that he will succeed in box office as well as in real life. But he had the courage to do it and he was not only the actor but directorship came to him, he was the director and also a producer. So the burden was more but he stood out all those things and he has done a wonderful job.”

'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

“The film came out very well. I was sure that when someone saw this film it would catch their mind that much I was clear and I was sure at least some people will get emotional. I saw many people crying which guaranteed me the success of the movie. So the movie was a success and now I got the National award for the movie so I am doubly happy,” he added.

Reacting to the good news, R Madhavan shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Wish you the happiest birthday Amma. All yours Appas and Nambi sirs blessings.”

Earlier R Madhavan received the Best Director award at IIFA 2023 for the film.

The biographical drama was screened in Parliament on August 5, and it received quite a phenomenal response.

The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

