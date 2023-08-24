69th National Film Awards: Sidharth- Kiara react to ‘Shershaah’ wining Special Jury Award

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Actors and couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer film ‘Shershaah’ won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth reacted to the news and wrote, “ #Shershaah is a special film for me. I’m honoured and humbled as it becomes my first film to win a National Award. Thank you and congratulations to our entire team #VishnuVardhan, @isandeepshrivastava , @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @shabbirboxwalaofficial, @kiaraaliaadvani, @azeemdayani, @baidnitin and the rest of the cast. And finally, where it all started, thank you to @batra7478 and family for trusting us to tell this braveheart's story.#NationalFilmAwards2023.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwVL27NIZZf/

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film starred Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Actor Kiara Advani also shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, “This win is so so special Such a humbling moment for our entire team, truly grateful for the immense love our film Shershaah has received. Congratulations team #Shershaah #69thNationalFilmAwards #myfirstnationalawardwinningfilm.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwVJ4jzIr6G/

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor