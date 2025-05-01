7 Reasons Why Rakul Preet Singh is the Ultimate Pretty ‘IT’ Girl of Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated and influential stars. With her pretty looks, diverse talent, and entrepreneurial spirit, she continues to inspire millions. Here’s why Rakul is the ‘IT’ girl of Bollywood:



Pretty Looks

Rakul’s beauty isn’t just skin-deep; it radiates from within. Her flawless features and radiant smile have made her one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses. Whether it’s her glamorous appearances at award shows or her stunning photoshoots, Rakul’s charm has captivated audiences.

Fashion Forward

Rakul is a trendsetter with her fashion choices. Her Instagram account is a perfect showcase of her chic, bold, and experimental style. She’s been spotted in everything from classic sarees to edgy streetwear. Rakul has also been featured in leading fashion magazines. Her outfit at the Lakmé Fashion Week, where she stunned in a bold monochrome ensemble, became the talk of the town, further establishing her as a style icon.

Fitness Inspiration

Rakul’s commitment to fitness has inspired countless individuals to lead healthier lifestyles. She regularly shares workout routines and fitness tips on social media, from yoga to weight training, proving that staying fit isn’t just about aesthetics but mental well-being.

Strong Screen Presence

Rakul’s versatility as an actress is evident in her ability to tackle a wide range of roles with confidence. From glamorous parts to emotionally intense characters, she’s done it all. Her on-screen presence captivates audiences, making her one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Rakul is not just an actress; she is a businesswoman. In addition to her acting career, she’s involved in several business ventures, including co-owning the millet-based restaurant chain Arambam, founding the sustainable diaper brand Newboo, and having an active franchise of F45 Training gyms.

Multilingual Star

Rakul’s versatility extends beyond Bollywood, with significant success in the South film industry. Her role in south language film, received critical acclaim for her powerful performance. Rakul's ability to seamlessly transition between different regional industries and maintain a strong fanbase across India is a testament to her widespread appeal.

Relatable Yet Aspirational

Despite her fame and success, Rakul remains grounded and approachable. She engages with her fans on social media, sharing snippets of her personal life, behind-the-scenes moments, and workout routines. Rakul’s positive outlook and approachable demeanor make her a role model for her fans.