7 years of 'Dangal': Sanya Malhotra celebrates her journey in film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Actor Sanya Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dangal, completed seven years in the film industry on Saturday. To mark the occasion, she recollected moments from her journey.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared clips from her different films in the past seven years.

She first shared a video of her shooting for the song 'Morni' from the film 'Badhaai Do' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Next, she shared a still from 'Dangal', which was used as a poster for the film.

The actor shared videos of her shooting for films like 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', 'Love Hostel', 'Jawan', and 'Patakhaa' among others.

Not only that, she also shared BTS of 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' and 'Pagglait'.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy 7 years of living my dream Happy Dangal day #7yearsofDangal."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "An inspiring journey for so many who dream.. Proud of you @sanyamalhotra_ always always rooting for you home girl [?]"

In 'Dangal', Sanya essayed the role of wrestler Babita Phogat.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari 'Dangal' was released in the year 2016. Starring actor Aamir Khan in the lead role, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

The film was based on India's first female wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari and their father Mahaveer Singh Phogat.

Meanwhile, Sanya was recently seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Sam Bahadur' was released worldwide on December 1.

Sanya is all set to come up with her next film 'Mrs'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios handle shared the teaser video. "All set to inspire, move and spark conversations about the challenges & triumphs faced by women globally at the world stage! We are happy to announce our film #Mrs, a captivating story of strength & resilience, will have its World Premiere at #TalinnBlackNightsFilmFestival on 17th November. The powerful narrative has also been selected under the Critics' Pick Competition category at the film festival," said the caption.

In the teaser, Sanya is seen juggling between her household chores and patriarchy rules.

It is helmed by 'Cargo' fame Arati Kadav and is produced by Harman Baweja.

Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.

The film is the Hindi adaption of the Malayalam drama, 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

'Mrs' had its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17.

