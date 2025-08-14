7 Years of Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s Love Story That Stole the Nation’s Heart!

In 2018, Geetha Govindam introduced audiences to two unforgettable characters Vijay Govind, brought to life by Vijay Deverakonda, and Geetha, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. Together, they created pure cinematic magic in this romantic comedy directed by Parasuram. Made on a modest budget of just ₹5 crore, the film went on to become a blockbuster, collecting an impressive ₹132 crore and winning love from audiences across the country.

For Vijay Deverakonda, the role of Vijay Govind revealed a refreshingly different side of his screen persona. Known for his rugged and rebellious charm, he stepped into the shoes of a soft-spoken, slightly awkward young lecturer whose sincerity, politeness, and endearing vulnerability made him the ultimate lover boy. It was a portrayal that struck a chord especially with female fans, many of whom still remember the way his character made them smile.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna brought to life Geetha a strong-willed, graceful, and affectionate woman with deep-rooted values. Her performance was so impactful that she fondly recalls how people still call her “Geetha madam” even seven years later, a testament to how deeply the role connected with audiences.

The film’s charm was amplified by the crackling chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika. Their playful banter, emotional exchanges, and tender moments gave viewers a love story that felt both aspirational and relatable. Adding to the magic was Rashmika’s traditional South Indian look, adorned with elegant gold jewelry, which became instantly iconic.

Seven years on, Geetha Govindam remains one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved romances. Vijay Govind and Geetha continue to be celebrated as one of the most memorable on-screen couples, reminding fans why this timeless story of love, misunderstandings, and heartfelt connection still holds a special place in their hearts.