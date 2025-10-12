70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' moment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Bollywood's most loved on-screen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, reunited at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, with Gujarat Tourism leaving fans nostalgic.

The moment they appeared on stage together, the audience erupted in cheers, and for good reason.

The duo made everyone relive the golden days of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as they performed to the timeless song "Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai." With their familiar smiles, graceful moves, and effortless chemistry, SRK and Kajol reminded fans why Rahul and Anjali still hold a special place in Bollywood history, even years after they first won hearts in 1998.

The two looked elegant as they twinned in black. SRK opted for a classic black tuxedo, while Kajol wore a stunning black saree.

The two were then joined on stage by Karan Johar, who directed the iconic film. The trio were seen sharing a warm group hug.

The magic didn't end there. SRK and Kajol also performed "Suraj Hua Maddham" from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' leaving everyone speechless as they once again brought their timeless chemistry to life.

The star-studded night also saw performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The winners of the night included Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who both took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for their performances in I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in Ba***Ds of Bollywood, and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honored with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.

