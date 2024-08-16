70th National Film Awards: "Indian films, documentaries, short films are evolving," says Nila Madhab Panda

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury for the 70th National Film Awards, talked about the evolution of regional cinema in terms of technology and quality.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I think the first thing we try to see is how Indian films, documentaries and short films are evolving in terms of treatment, technology, storytelling. I think some outstanding films have pushed all the boundaries in telling stories like I was telling about 'Murmurs of the Jungle' or the documentary on Gharial. The most important factor was the kind of technology and craft they used."

He added that the best part is films are coming from different regions and in distinct languages. "Be it tribal language films or they have come from Assam to Meghalaya to Kashmir. Films have come from all over the country and if you see regional language awards are more which is so great."

Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh have been tied for Best Actress in a Leading Role Award.

Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury said, "It happened as certain times it is difficult to pick who is better from actors."

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in the national capital.

The award for Best Book on Cinema has been given to Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar.

'Kantara' won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities. The awards were announced by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Malayalam film 'Aattam' won the Best Feature Film award. Award for Best Non-Feature Film bagged by Ayena (Mirror); Murmurs Of The Jungle received the award for Best Documentary.

The awards honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

