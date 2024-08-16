70th National Film Awards: Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh win Best Actress

New Delhi [India], August 16 : The 70th National Film Awards winners list is finally out. Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh have been tied for Best Actress in a Leading Role Award.

In the feature films section, Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the honour of Best Actress in a Leading Role Award.

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital.

Nithya bagged the award for the Tamil film 'Thiruchitrambalam', while Manasi won for the Gujarati movie 'Kutch Express'.

Helmed by Mithran Jawahar, the family entertainer features Dhanush and Nithya as best friends Thiru and Shobana. The film was released in 2022.

Manasi Parekh's Kutch Express, which was released on January 6, 2023.

Decked with a bouquet of emotions, the movie is a blend of a delightful storyline, dialogues and performances. The gist of the story revolves around how the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and explores love and life through its characters played by supremely talented actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Manasi Parekh, and Dharmendra Gohil among others.

Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award for his role in the blockbuster 'Kantara'.

Kantara also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

