70th National Film Awards: Sooraj Barjatya honoured with Best Director for 'Uunchai'

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Sooraj Barjatya on Tuesday was honoured with the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for his film 'Uunchai'.

The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

He received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan here in New Delhi.

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were declared in August 2024.

'Uunchai' tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh, Danny Denzongpa and Anupam Kher's characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

The film showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision.

The rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character's ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually, they make it possible with Neena and Sarika in the company.

With the company of Neena and Sarika, they end up climbing Mount Everest.

Due to Covid pandemic-related delays, the National Awards are a year behind schedule. In 2023, actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the National Film Awards for their outstanding performances in their respective projects 'Pushpa', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi.

