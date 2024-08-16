70th National Film Awards: Sooraj R Barjatya wins Best Director for 'Uunchai'

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya bagged the Best Director award for 'Uunchai' at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022.

Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same film.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in the national capital.

Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same film.

The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

The film tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anupam Kher's characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

The film showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision.

The rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character's ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually, they make it possible with Neena and Sarika in the company.

With the company of Neena and Sarika, they climb Mount Everest.

The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor